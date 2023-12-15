<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0905; (P) 1.0957; (R1) 1.1044; More…

EUR/USD failed to break through 1.1016 resistance and retreated notably in early US session. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. Some consolidations would be seen. But for now, outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 1.0722 support holds. On the upside, decisive break of 1.1016 will confirm resumption of whole rally from 1.0447. Further rise should then be seen to retest 1.1274 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.