Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0900; (P) 1.0916; (R1) 1.0939; More

EUR/USD is staying below 1.1008/16 resistance zone despite today’s rebound. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Further rally is expected as long as 1.0722 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.1016 will resume the whole rise from 1.0447 to retest 1.1274 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.

