Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with 4H MACD crossed above signal line. Some consolidations could be seen but further decline is expected with 1.0995 resistance intact. break of 1.0843 will resume the fall from 1.1138 to 1.0722 support. Sustained break there will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed, and target this low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.