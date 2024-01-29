Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0816; (P) 1.0851; (R1) 1.0889; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 1.0812. Further decline is mildly in favor as long as 1.0931 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.0812 will resume the fall from 1.1138 to 1.0722 support. On the upside, above 1.0931 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound towards 1.1138 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.