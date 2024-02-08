Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0755; (P) 1.0770; (R1) 1.0787; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment, with focus staying on 1.0722 structural support. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed. Deeper fall would then be seen to target this low. On the upside, break of 1.0896 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, risk will stay on the downside in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.