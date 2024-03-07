Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0856; (P) 1.0885; (R1) 1.0929; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0887 confirms resumption of rebound from 1.0694. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.1138 first. Firm break there will resume the rise from 1.0447 to retest 1.1274 high. For now, further rally is in favor as long as 1.0795 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.