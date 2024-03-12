Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0911; (P) 1.0929; (R1) 1.0944; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidations continue below 1.0980 temporary top. Further rise would remain in favor as long as 1.0797 support holds. Fall from 1.1138 could have completed at 1.0694, as a correction to rise from 1.0447. Above 1.0980 will resume the rise from 1.0694 to retest 1.1138 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.