Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0904; (P) 1.0924; (R1) 1.0946; More…

Outlook in EUR/USD is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Further rise is in favor as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.0894) holds. Above 1.0980 will resume the rally from 1.0694 to retest 1.1138 high. However, sustained break of the EMA will turn bias to the downside for 1.0797 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.