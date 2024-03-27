Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0816; (P) 1.0840; (R1) 1.0856; More…

Outlook in EUR/USD remains unchanged as consolidations continue above 1.0801. Intraday bias remains neutral and But risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.0855) holds. Below 1.0801 will resume the fall from 1.0980 to retest 1.0694 first. Break there will resume the decline from 1.1138 and target 100% projection of 1.1138 to 1.0694 from 1.0980 at 1.0536.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.