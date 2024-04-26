.Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0692; (P) 1.0716; (R1) 1.0754; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is back on the upside with break of 1.0723 support turned resistance. Stronger rebound would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 1.0784). On the downside, break of 1.0677 minor support will turn intraday bias to the downside for retesting 1.0601 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Current fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg. While deeper decline is would be seen to 1.0447 and possibly below, Strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 to complete the correction.