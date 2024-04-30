Tue, Apr 30, 2024 @ 08:24 GMT
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0695; (P) 1.0714; (R1) 1.0740; More

Outlook in EUR/USD is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, above 1.0752 will resume the rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 1.0780). On the downside, break of 1.0673 minor support will turn intraday bias to the downside for retesting 1.0601 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Current fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg. While deeper decline is would be seen to 1.0447 and possibly below, strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 to complete the correction.

