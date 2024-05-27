Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0815; (P) 1.0836; (R1) 1.0868; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral and further rise is mildly in favor. Break of 1.0894 will resume the rally from 1.0601 to 1.0980 resistance next. However, break of 1.0804 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.0752 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0601 will extend the corrective pattern instead.