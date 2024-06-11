Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0739; (P) 1.0760; (R1) 1.0787; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. Fall from 1.0915 is seen as another falling leg of the corrective pattern from 1.1274. Further decline could be seen to retest 1.0601 support next. On the upside, above 1.0780 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 1.0915 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, which might still be in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. Nevertheless, on the upside, firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high.