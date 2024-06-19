Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0713; (P) 1.0737; (R1) 1.0765; More….

No change in EUR/USD’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral. More consolidations could be seen but further fall is expected as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.0760) holds. Fall from 1.0915 is seen as another leg in the larger corrective pattern. Below 1.0677 will target 1.0601 low first. Firm break there will target channel support at 1.0500 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly further to 100% projection of 1.1274 to 1.0447 from 1.1138 at 1.0311. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.0915 resistance holds, in case of rebound.