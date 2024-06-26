Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0689; (P) 1.0716; (R1) 1.0742; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral and outlook stays bearish with 1.0760 resistance intact. Decline from 1.0915 is seen as another leg in the larger corrective pattern. Break of 1.0667 will target 1.0601 and below. However, firm break of 1.0760 will turn intraday bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly further to 100% projection of 1.1274 to 1.0447 from 1.1138 at 1.0311. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.0915 resistance holds, in case of rebound.