Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1090; (P) 1.1112; (R1) 1.1151; More…..

EUR/USD’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Firm break of 1.1138 resistance will target 161.8% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1232. On the downside, below 1.1071 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will now remain bullish as long as 1.0948 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s could still extend. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.