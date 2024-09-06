Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1084; (P) 1.1102; (R1) 1.1129; More….

EUR/USD’s break of 1.1104 minor resistance suggests that pullback from 1.1200 has completed at 1.1025 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.1200 first. Firm break there will resume larger rally and target 61.8% projection of 1.0776 to 1.1200 from 1.1025 at 1.1287. However, break of 1.1025 support will resume the fall from 1.1200 instead.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 has completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.