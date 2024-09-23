Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1139; (P) 1.1161; (R1) 1.1185; More….

Intraday bias is EUR/USD is turned neutral with 4H MACD crossed below signal line. Some more consolidations could be seen below 1.1200. But further rally is expected as long as 1.1001 support holds. Break of 1.1200 will target 1.1274 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 might have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.