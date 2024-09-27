Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1138; (P) 1.1164; (R1) 1.1201; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidations continues below 1.1213. Further rally is expected as long as 1.1001 support holds. Above 1.1213 will extend larger rally from 1.0665 to 100% projection of 1.0776 to 1.1200 from 1.1001 at 1.1425.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.1274 should have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.1001 support holds.