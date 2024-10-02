Wed, Oct 02, 2024 @ 12:35 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1028; (P) 1.1086; (R1) 1.1127; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first and more consolidations would be seen below 1.1213 short term top. Nevertheless, further rally is still expected 1.1001 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.0665 to 1.1213 at 1.1004). Break of 1.1213 will target 1.1274 high. However, decisive break of 1.1001/4 will confirm near term bearish reversal.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.1274 should have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.1001 support holds.

