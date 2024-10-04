Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1008; (P) 1.1030; (R1) 1.1052; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral, with focus on 1.1001 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0665 to 1.1213 at 1.1004). Strong rebound from this level will retain near term bullishness. Above 1.1082 minor resistance will turn bias to the upside for 1.1213 and then 1.1274 high. However,decisive break of 1.1001/4 will confirm near term bearish reversal. Intraday bias will be turned back to 61.8% retracement at 1.0874.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.1274 should have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. However, decisive break of 1.1001 will argue that corrective pattern from 1.1274 is extending with another falling leg.