Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside as fall from 1.1213 is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0760 from 1.0936 at 1.0656. Firm break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.0483. For now, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0936 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.