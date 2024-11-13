Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0591; (P) 1.0627; (R1) 1.0659; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with current recovery. But further decline is expected as long as 1.0760 support turned resistance holds. Break of 1.0592 temporary low will resume the fall from 1.1213 to 100% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0760 from 1.0936 at 1.0483.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.