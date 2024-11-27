Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0428; (P) 1.0486; (R1) 1.0548; More…

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation above 1.0330 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected as long as 1.0609 resistance holds. On the downside, sustained trading below 1.0404 key fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication and target next level at 161.8% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0760 from 1.0936 at 1.0203. However, firm break of 1.0609 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 1.0760 support turned resistance first.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.