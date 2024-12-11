Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0495; (P) 1.0531; (R1) 1.0565; More…

EUR/USD is staying in range trading and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 1.0471 support will suggest that corrective recovery from 1.0330 has completed, and fall from 1.1213 is ready to resume. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 1.0330 first, and then 61.8% projection of 1.0936 to 1.0330 from 1.0629 at 1.0254. Also, in this case, sustained trading below 1.0404 key fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.