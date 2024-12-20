Fri, Dec 20, 2024 @ 16:42 GMT
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0333; (P) 1.0378; (R1) 1.0407; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Firm break of 1.0330 support will resume the fall from 1.1213 and target 61.8% projection of 1.0936 to 10330 from 1.0629 at 1.0254, and then 100% projection at 1.0023. On the upside, above 1.0452 will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.

