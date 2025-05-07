Wed, May 07, 2025 @ 18:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Markets Focus on Tonight’s Fed Announcement

USD/JPY: Markets Focus on Tonight’s Fed Announcement

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY edged higher on Tuesday on partial profit-taking from strong drop in past three days (the pair was down 2%).

Bounce was so far limited (retraced slightly above 23.6% of 145.92/42.35 bear-leg), with mixed technical studies (daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen in bearish setup 14 -d momentum still in positive territory), but near-term action remains weighed by recent formation of bull-trap on daily chart (above 50% of 151.20/139.88 downtrend / daily Kijun-sen).

Latest signals of potential US-China trade deal, partially offset signals for increased safe-haven demand on fresh escalation of India / Pakistan conflict.

Markets focus on tonight’s Fed announcement, looking for more clues about the US central bank’s rate trajectory in coming months.

Daily close above 10DMA (143.32) is seen as minimum requirement to keep in play hopes for stronger recovery and challenge of next pivotal barriers at 143.71/93 (Fibo 38.2% / daily Tenkan-sen).

Conversely, early recovery rejection would signal that larger bears hold grip and keep in play risk of retesting key 140 support zone.

Res: 143.71; 143.93; 144.13; 144.55.
Sup: 143.19; 142.90; 142.35; 141.94.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.