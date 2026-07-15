Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

– Dow Jones reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 53500.00

Dow Jones Industrial Average index recently reversed up once again from the support zone between the key support level 52250.00 (former resistance from June), 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from June.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer, which stopped earlier wave iv.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Dow Jones Industrial Average index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 53500.00 (top of the previous impulse wave iii).



