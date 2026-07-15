HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– AUDUSD broke resistance level 0.6960

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7050

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke resistance level 0.6960 (which stopped earlier minor impulse wave i) interesting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.6960 continues the active short-term impulse wave 1 of the impulse sequence (1) from June.

AUDUSD cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.7050, forecast price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.

AUDUSD Wave Analysis – 15 July 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading