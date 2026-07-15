AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– AUDUSD broke resistance level 0.6960

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7050

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke resistance level 0.6960 (which stopped earlier minor impulse wave i) interesting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.6960 continues the active short-term impulse wave 1 of the impulse sequence (1) from June.

AUDUSD cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.7050, forecast price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.



