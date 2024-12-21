EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD tried to resume the fall from 1.1213 last week but failed to break through 1.0330 support and recovered. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. While stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0629 resistance holds. Firm break of 1.0330 will confirm decline resumption and target 61.8% projection of 1.0936 to 10330 from 1.0629 at 1.0254, and then 100% projection at 1.0023.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.

In the long term picture, down trend from 1.6039 remains in force with EUR/USD staying well inside falling channel, and upside of rebound capped by 55 M EMA (now at 1.0979). Consolidation from 0.9534 could extend further and another rising leg might be seem. But as long as 1.1274 resistance holds, downside breakout would be mildly in favor.