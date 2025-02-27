Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0464; (P) 1.0496; (R1) 1.0518; More…

EUR/USD dips notably in early US session but stays above 1.0400 support. Intraday bias stays neutral first. Firm break of 1.0400 should indicate that corrective pattern from 1.0400 has completed. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 1.0176/0210 support zone. Overall, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1213 to 1.0176 at 1.0572 holds in case of another recovery.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is on 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199. Sustained break there will solidify the case of medium term bearish trend reversal, and pave the way back to 0.9534. However, reversal from 1.0199 will argue that price actions from 1.1274 are merely a corrective pattern, and has already completed.