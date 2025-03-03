Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0350; (P) 1.0385; (R1) 1.0410; More…

EUR/USD’s strong rebound today is mixing up the near term outlook. But still, intraday bias stays neutral and further decline is in favor as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1213 to 1.0176 at 1.0572 holds. Below 1.0358 will target 1.0176/0210 support zone first. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 1.1213, and carry larger bearish implications. However, sustained trading above 1.0572 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0817.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is on 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199. Sustained break there will solidify the case of medium term bearish trend reversal, and pave the way back to 0.9534. However, reversal from 1.0199 will argue that price actions from 1.1274 are merely a corrective pattern, and has already completed.