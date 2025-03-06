Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0662; (P) 1.0729; (R1) 1.0857; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside as current rally from 1.0176 is still in progress. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.0531 from 1.0358 at 1.0932 On the downside, below 1.0721 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0668) suggests that fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. That came after drawing support from 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0199. Rise from 0.9534 is still intact, and might be ready to resume through 1.1274. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0531 resistance turned support holds.