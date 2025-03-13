Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0867; (P) 1.0897; (R1) 1.0919; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen first but downside should be contained well above 1.0531 resistance turned support. On the upside sustained trading above 161.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.0531 from 1.0358 at 1.0932 will target 261.8% projection at 1.1287, which is slightly above 1.1274 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0675) suggests that fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 is still intact, and might be ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through a multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0531 resistance turned support holds.