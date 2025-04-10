Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0876; (P) 1.0986; (R1) 1.1057; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first, but focus is immediately on 1.1145 resistance with today’s rebound. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.0176. Next target is 1.1213/74 key resistance zone next. In case of another retreat, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1145 at 1.0775 to complete the near term consolidation.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through the multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0731 support holds.