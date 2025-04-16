Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1238; (P) 1.1308; (R1) 1.1353; More…

EUR/USD is extending consolidations below 1.1472 and intraday bias remains neutral. Deeper pullback cannot be ruled out. But downside should be contained by 1.1145 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 1.1472 will target 161.8% projection of 1.0358 to 1.0953 from 1.0731 at 1.1694.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0745) holds.