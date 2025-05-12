Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1200; (P) 1.1246; (R1) 1.1296; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD’s remains mildly on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.1053) and possibly below. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1572 at 1.1039 to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.1380 will suggest that the correction from 1.1572 short term top has completed, and bring retest of 1.1572.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0789) holds.