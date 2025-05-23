Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1242; (P) 1.1294; (R1) 1.1331; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is back on the upside with breach of 1.1362 temporary top. As noted before, correction from 1.1572 could have completed at 1.1064 already. Further rise should be seen to retest 1.1572 first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.1572 from 1.1064 at 1.1927. However, below 1.1255 minor support will dampen this view and turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0818) holds.