Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1268; (P) 1.1307; (R1) 1.1329;

EUR/USD’s break of 1.1255 support suggests that rebound 1.1064 has completed at 1.1417. Corrective pattern from 1.1572 is now extending with another falling leg. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.1064 first. Break there will target 100% projection of 1.1572 to 1.1064 from 1.1417 at 1.0909. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1417 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0858) holds.