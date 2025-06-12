Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1429; (P) 1.1465; (R1) 1.1524; More…

EUR/USD’s rally from 1.0176 resumed by accelerating through 1.1572 resistance. Intraday bias stays on the upside at this point. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.1572 from 1.1064 at 1.1927. On the downside, below 1.1504 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.