EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s corrective fall from 1.1829 extended lower last week but recovered after hitting 1.1555. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.1488) will argue that it’s already correcting the rally from 1.0176, and target 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1829 at 1.1198. On the upside, though, break of 1.1720 will bring retest of 1.1829 high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom was in place already at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. Further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 0.9534 at 1.2019. Rejection by 1.2019 will keep the price actions from 0.9534 as a corrective pattern. But sustained break of 1.2019 will suggest long term bullish trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.3554.