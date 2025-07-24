Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1730; (P) 1.1753; (R1) 1.1794; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside at this point. Rise from 1.1555 is in progress for retesting 1.1829 high. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.0176, and target 1.1916 projection level. However, break of 1.1677 will delay the bullish case, and turn intraday bias neutral, with more consolidations below 1.1829 first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.