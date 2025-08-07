Thu, Aug 07, 2025 @ 15:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1593; (P) 1.1631; (R1) 1.1697; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the upside at this point. As noted before, correction from 1.1829 should have completed with three waves down to 1.1390. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.1788/1820 resistance zone. On the downside, however, break of 1.1526 minor support will dampen this view and bring retest of 1.1390 instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.