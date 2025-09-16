Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1728; (P) 1.1751; (R1) 1.1786; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside with immediate focus on 1.1829 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.1916 projection level next. On the downside, below 1.1757 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916, and further to 1.2 psychological level. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1215) holds.