Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1705; (P) 1.1742; (R1) 1.1768; More…

No change in EUR/USD’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.1675) will argue that 1.1917 was already a medium term top. Deeper fall should then be seen to 1.1390 support next. Nevertheless, break of 1.1819 will bring retest of 1.1917 high instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0176 (2025 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low). 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916 was already met. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.1390 support holds, and firm break of 1.2000 psychological level will carry larger bullish implications. However, firm break of 1.1390 will suggest that rise from 1.0176 has already completed and bring deeper fall to 55 W EMA (now at 1.1231).