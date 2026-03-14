EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.2081 resumed by breaking through 1.1506 last week. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353 next. Firm break there will target 61.8% projection at 1.0904 next. Overall, near term outlook will stay cautiously bearish as long as 1.1666 resistance holds, in case of another recovery.

In the bigger picture, the break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.1495) confirms rejection by 1.2 key cluster resistance level. The whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) might have completed as a three wave corrective rise too. In either case, deeper fall is now expected to long term channel support (now at 1.0528. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2081 holds, in case of recovery.

In the long term picture, 38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 0.9534 at 1.2019, which is close to 1.2000 psychological level is the key for the outlook. Rejection by this level will keep the multi decade down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) intact, and keep outlook neutral at best. However, decisive break of 1.2000/19, will suggest long term bullish trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.3554.