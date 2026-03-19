Thu, Mar 19, 2026 07:53 GMT
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    EUR/USD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1488; (P) 1.1518; (R1) 1.1570; More….

    Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral and more consolidations could be seen. Further decline is expected as long as 1.1666 resistance holds. Below 1.1408 will resume the fall from 1.2081 to 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353. Firm break there will target 61.8% projection at 1.0904 next.

    In the bigger picture, the break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.1495) confirms rejection by 1.2 key cluster resistance level. The whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) might have completed as a three wave corrective rise too. In either case, deeper fall is now expected to long term channel support (now at 1.0528. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2081 holds, in case of recovery.

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