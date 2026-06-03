Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral as range trading continues. On the downside, break of 1.1575 support will resume the fall from 1.1848 to retest 1.1408 low. Above 1.1865 will target 1.1795 resistance. Firm break there will argue that rise from 1.1408 is ready to resume through 1.1848.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353 suggests that the pullback from 1.2081 is more likely a corrective move. Strong support was also found in 55 W EMA (now at 1.1542). Focus is back on 1.2 key cluster resistance level. Decisive break there will carry long term bullish implications. Nevertheless, break of 1.1408 support will revive the case of medium term bearish trend reversal.