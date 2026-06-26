Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current recovery, and some consolidation would be seen above 1.1323 temporary low. Further decline is expected as long as 1.1499 support turned resistance holds. ON the downside, sustained break of 1.1353 fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication. Next near term is 100% projection of 1.2081 to 1.1408 from 1.1848 at 1.1175.

In the bigger picture, focus is back on 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353. Decisive break there will revive the case of medium term bearish trend reversal after rejection by 1.2 key cluster resistance level. Further fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.0904. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 1.1353, followed by break of 1.1621 resistance, will retain medium term bullishness.