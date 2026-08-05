Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first. On the upside, above 1.1557 will extend the rebound from 1.1323 to cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2081 to 1.1323 at 1.1613). Decisive break there will target 61.8% retracement at 1.1791. Nevertheless, break of 1.1454 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.1323/1352 support zone instead.

In the bigger picture, focus is staying on 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353. Decisive break there will revive the case of medium term bearish trend reversal after rejection by 1.2 key cluster resistance level. Further fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.0904. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 1.1353, followed by break of 1.1621 resistance, will retain medium term bullishness.